In the article "FHS students advance musicality with Rotary Club scholarships," one choir student who received the Rotary scholarship was not mentioned. Senior soprano Abby Engbrecht was also awarded $200.

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Load comments