Eden Prairie played the part of top seed and team to beat during the 2021 Minnesota State High School League’s Boys Hockey State Tournament.
The Eagles, runner-up three times since 2016 and in each of the past two seasons, had the makeup of winning their third championship since 2009. Since their only loss of the season, a setback to longtime Lake Conference rival Edina on Jan. 23, the Eagles assembled a 19-0-2 run to end the season, a spree that reached a crescendo with a thrilling 2-1 victory in double overtime over Lakeville South in the Class AA championship game late Saturday night, April 3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Almost exactly 24 hours after earning a berth in the title game with an overtime victory over Maple Grove in the semifinals on Friday, Eden Prairie needed a second extra session to get past a Lakeville South team that was poised and determined to make the most of its first opportunity in a championship game.
Eden Prairie junior forward Jackson Blake put an end to the long, intense drama when he gathered in a rebound between the circles and fired a blast with 14:54 remaining in the second overtime session to give the Eagles (21-1-2) the victory.
It was a stunning turn for Lakeville South, who had vowed to rebound from a short stay during the 2020 state tournament. That year, the Cougars lost by four goals in the quarterfinals to Eden Prairie and then gave up three more in the consolation semifinal loss to Maple Grove. Lakeville South scored no goals in either of those games. Fast forward to the 2021 season and Lakeville South stuck around quite a bit longer.
Eden Prairie opened the scoring with 5:56 elapsed in the first period. Senior forward Carter Batchelder scored his sixth goal of the tournament when he took a drop pass from Blake in the left circle and whistled a shot into the upper right corner.
Lakeville South found the equalizer with 3:56 left in the second period to create a 1-all tie. Sophomore wing Tanner Ludtke created the play when he wheeled around a defender in the right circle and then angled in toward the goal. As he converged, he slid a pass to the far post where teammate Cam Boche, a senior wing, was camped. Boche received the pass and softly tapped it into an open goal past Eden Prairie senior goalie Zach Hayes.
Cade Ahrenholz, a senior center on the Lakeville South High School boys hockey team, was selected the Class AA recipient of the Herb Brooks Award.
The award recognizes a state tournament participant that strongly represents the values, characteristics and traits that defined Herb Brooks, a St. Paul native and world hockey icon.
“An integral part of Herb Brooks’ legacy is honoring and representing your local school and community as a whole,” Lakeville South head coach Janne Kivihalme said. “Cade Ahrenholz represents Lakeville South and the community of Lakeville with a passion for the game of hockey, and an infectious way of bringing people together. Lakeville’s youth look up to Cade as the captain for the Cougars and is a staple in our community rinks during the season and summer months to help our future Lakeville hockey players.
“My own son even mimics our p.a. announcer saying “Number 19, Cade Ahrenholz,” numerous times of day around our house. The Lakeville South hockey program has been the benefactor of Cade’s love of the game, his drive, and encouragement to his teammates and younger players to be the best they can be. To demonstrate the selflessness of Cade Ahrenholz, his greatest memory is playing in the state tournament with his teammates and friends the past two seasons, but also having the ability through this experience to represent his community and school through athletic performance and the love of hockey.”
A multi-sport standout, he will play Division I hockey at Colorado College.
Gentry Academy 8, Dodge County 1
First-time state tournament entrant Gentry Academy made quite a splash in its debut, culminating a three-game run of dominance with an 8-1 victory over Dodge County in the Class A boys hockey championship Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Senior forward Damon Furuseth had a goal and three assists to help power the Vadnais Heights-based private school to a successful first state tournament trip.
The Stars (19-0-0) blazed through the tournament field by outscoring the opposition, 21-4. In the championship game, Gentry Academy outshot the Wildcats, 54-9.
Gentry Academy built a 4-0 lead after two periods while outshooting unseeded Dodge County (19-4-1), 35-5 with one period to play.
Junior Brody Lamb got Dodge County on the board with his 10th goal of the tournament with 14:39 left in the third period. He had six goals in Dodge County’s quarterfinal victory over Hermantown and then had a hat trick in the semifinals against Little Falls. His tally drew the Wildcats to within 4-1.
Dodge County was attempting to complete a magical-type state championship run. The Wildcats defeated No. 1 Hermantown, which was playing without most of its varsity roster due to a COVID-19 quarantine, in the quarterfinals and then No. 4 Little Falls in the semifinals in earning a spot in the Class A championship game for the first time in their program history.