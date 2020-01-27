During Saturday afternoon’s 64-20 victory in Waterville against Bethlehem Academy, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Brielle Bartelt piled up 21 points to help her surpass 1,000 for her career. She’s only the sixth player in program history to reach the achievement.
“I’m very proud of her and all the work she’s put in to get where she is,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “She came out in the first half and really shot the ball well and attacked the basket to get some easy looks.”
Bartelt helped the Bucs explode for 41 points in the first half alone, while their defense held the Cards to just six points before halftime.
WEM (17-1 overall, 9-0 Gopher Conference) held BA (5-13, 1-8) to just one field goal in the first half and only six baskets all game. On the flip side, the Bucs made 18 3-pointers and were also an impressive 16 of 20 at the free throw line.
“We came out and played extremely well in the first half on both ends of the floor,” Kaus said. “Defensively we were very active and made things difficult for them, and on offense I thought our ball movement was excellent and led to a lot of really good looks. That first half was about as complete a half as we have played all year long, and if we continue to do that, we will be tough to beat.”
Ellie Ready also shot the ball well, finishing with 12 points thanks to four 3-pointers. Toryn Richards scored a dozen points of her own and also grabbed five rebounds, while Lindsay Condon scored five, Payten Polzin scored four, Kylie Pittmann tallied three, Rylee Pelant scored three, and Trista Hering and Emma Woratschka scored two apiece.
The Cardinals received most of their points from Mercedes Huerta, as she finished with 20. Kate Trump and Grace Ashely were the only other BA girls to score, finishing with two apiece.
WEM girls surge past Maple River
Maple River hosted the WEM girls basketball team Friday and did what few teams have done this season against the Bucs — go into halftime with the lead.
But the Bucs scored 22 of the first 27 points to open the second half, erasing the two-point halftime deficit and surging to a 55-43 win.
Brielle Bartelt led the way with 20 points, followed by Trista Hering with 12 and Kylie Pittmann with 11. Bartelt also finished with four assists and seven rebounds, while Pittmann grabbed 12 rebounds and finished with five assists and five steals. Additionally, Hering finished with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Toryn Richards and Ellie Ready each scored five points, while Payten Polzin added two.
Cardinal girls falter against Awesome Blossoms
BA also dropped a tough Friday night home game against Class A’s No. 7 team, Blooming Prairie. The Blossoms led the Cardinals 21-13 at halftime but dominated the second half, outscoring BA 32-8 on their way to a 53-21 win.
Huerta was also the Cards’ leading scorer on Friday with eight points, followed by Malia Hunt with five and Grace Ashely and Lindsay Hanson with four each.
Ashely and Hanson each had four rebounds in the game, as did Kate Trump, and Hanson also contributed four steals and two blocks.
BA boys unable to keep pace with BP
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team couldn’t make it two wins in a row. The Cardinals were in Blooming Prairie on Friday for a game against the Class A No. 9-ranked Awesome Blossoms, and Blooming Prairie rolled to a 75-35 win.
Kade Robb had another nice night for the Cards with 15 points and three assists, while Justin Simones also reached double digits with 10 points.
The rest of the BA offense struggled against the vaunted Blooming Prairie defense, however, with no other BA player scoring more than three points in the game.
Elliot Smith led the Cards with five rebounds, followed by Mitchell Schuenke with three, but the Cardinals turned the ball over 22 times in the game.
With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 1-14 overall and 0-7 in the Gopher Conference.