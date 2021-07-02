Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, July 7
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 9 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Thursday, July 8
Legion Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Burgers, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Chicken strips. All served with French fries. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Conservation Conversations Program• 7-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Register at 507-332-7151 or rbnc.org. $5/person, free for members.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Friday, July 9
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Medford Outlet Center, Medford, 6750 W Frontage Road. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Saturday, July 10
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, July 11
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church Annual Ice Cream Social• 4-6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 404 Franklin St., Morristown. Barbecues, hot turkey sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, root beer floats and home-baked pies. All are welcome.
Monday, July 12
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Faribault American Legion Post 43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, July 13
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit and cookie.
‘Bronzes’ gallery opening• 1-5 p.m., Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Sculptures from Faribault artist Janet Moline July 6 through Aug. 29. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Music at the July 13 opening by Dan Schwartz on the harp guitar; refreshments.