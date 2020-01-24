It took a little while to break the seal, but once they did, it was business as usual for the red-hot Owatonna girls hockey team.
After finally ringing the bell with less than three minutes remaining in the opening period, the Huskies proceeded to rack up another six unanswered goals to finish the game in a 7-0 Big Nine Conference rout over Rochester John Marshall at the Four Seasons Center on Thursday evening.
BIG PICTURE
The victory is the first step in setting up the Huskies’ de-facto conference championship game against Northfield slated to be played on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in Northfield.
If Owatonna can take care of business against Austin on Tuesday and NHS can avert a colossal upset against Mankato East, the Huskies and Raiders will enter the showdown separated by just two points in the standings.
As of Friday morning, the Raiders and Huskies are tied atop the league with 34 points apiece, but Northfield’s game against the Cougars is worth four points while the Huskies matchup against the Packers is worth two.
ON THE ICE
Six different players accounted for Owatonna’s seven goals against the Rockets and no player registered more than two points.
Samantha Bogen led the Huskies with two goals while teammates Macy Stanton, Abby Vetsch, Ezra Oien, Olivia Herzog and Chloe Schmidt also found the back of the net.
Grace Wolfe accounted for a team-high two assists, helping out on Stanton’s game-deciding goal at the 14:14-mark of the opening period. Olivia Herzog quickly added to the Huskies’ lead when she buried a shot less than a minute later to give Owatonna a 2-0 advantage heading into the second period. In the opening 18 minutes, OHS pounded 18 shots on goal to the Rockets’ four.
After Schmidt tallied the lone goal in the second, the floodgates finally opened in the final stanza as Vetsch, Bogen (twice) and Oien each lit the lamp with the last three goals coming in the game’s final six minutes.
Ava Wolfe stopped 11 shots and recorded the victory in front of the net for Owatonna. She saw the most action in the final period when she finished 5-for-5 on save opportunities.
The Huskies finished 2-for-3 on the power play and were whistled for just two infractions the entire game.
The victory adds another victim to the Huskies' season-long winning streak that has now reached seven games. In the span, they have allowed exactly four goals.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna will play its final nonconference game of the season when it travels to the northern reaches of the Minneapolis/St. Paul suburban area to play Rogers on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Positioned inside the state’s top 25 in the Class AA QRF, the Royals (12-6-2 overall) will be a tough test for the Huskies before they enter the final week of the regular season.
Rogers currently sits in third place in the Northwest Suburban Conference behind No. 1-ranked Andover and No. 5 Maple Grove.
Owatonna 7, John Marshall 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Macy Stanton (Sarah Snitker, Grace Wolfe), 14:14
O—Olivia Herzog (Molly Achterkirch, Grace Wolfe), 15:06
SECOND PERIOD
O—Chloe Schmidt (Ezra Oien, Olivia Herzog), 12:40, PP
THIRD PERIOD
O—Abby Vetsch, 1:15
O—Samantha Bogen, 10:56
O—Oien (Syd Hunst), 15:13
O—Bogen (Stanton, Vetsch), 16:53, PP