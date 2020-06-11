Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the postponement of this year’s Bright Star Theatre Summer Camp. The camp, designed for youth ages 9 -12, was scheduled for July 13-17 and would have observed its second year.
The LTO board made the decision to reschedule the camp for next year because of the current restrictions and limitations to gatherings related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As it takes 30-plus people, including the students, to hold the camp, the current restrictions make holding the camp no longer a possibility this year, the board said.
“The safety and health of the students, volunteers and instructors is our main priority,” said Victoria Bartkowiak, executive secretary of LTO. “Due to the Stay Safe MN guidelines of having entertainment facilities closed until phase III, which would allow a potential phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements, LTO felt it best to postpone at this time. We look forward to having a full camp in the future.”
LTO has rescheduled the children’s summer camp with the North Carolina-based Bright Star Touring Theatre for June 2021. Dates and registration information will be put on the LTO website (www.littletheatreofowatonna.org) as the dates get closer.
Students in the camp develop, write and “star” in their own sketch comedy show over five days.
“Just like the pros!” said Bartkowiak. “Acting, directing, writing and a ton of fun games and activities combine to make a week your ‘Bright Star’ will never forget. Students will learn valuable drama instruction while focusing on the Four C’s: Collaboration, Creativity, Communication and Critical Thinking.”
Last year’s camp had 23 students, two instructors and five volunteers.