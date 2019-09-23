The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Sept. 27
Dr. Glenn Loury lecture-- 3:30-5 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Tomson Hall 280, Northfield. Loury's piece is titled Truth, Justice, and Racial Equity and is part of the Institute for Freedom and Community's fall lecture series Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160. https://institute.stolaf.edu/.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. http://northstarfarmtour.com.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Sept. 29
North Star Farm Tour-- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Self-guided tour of 20 fiber (alpaca and sheep) farms within 1½ hours of the metro. Farms in Rice, Scott, Goodhue, Olmstead and Dakota counties. Some evening events. http://northstarfarmtour.com.
Fall Ham Supper - Trinity Lutheran Church Medford-- 4:30-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 Third St. SW, Medford. Ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, pickles, plus pie. Served family style. Adults $12, Children (6-12) $5, and pre-school free. Church is handicap-accessible. Darlene Felber, darlenefelber@gmail.com, 507-334-4175.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Sept. 30
SEMCAC Senior Dining-- 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Adult Book Group 1-- 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Oct 01
Public Talk: "Race, Science, and Justice"-- 5-6:30 p.m., Carleton College, Boliou 104, 1 North College Street, Northfield. Dorothy Roberts, acclaimed scholar of race, gender and the law will present a public lecture as part of the 2019 Frank G. & Jean M. Chesley Lectureship in Sociology & Anthropology. Tammi Shintre, tshintre@carleton.edu, 507-222-4108. https://apps.carleton.edu/curricular/soan/events/?event_id=1855320.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Oct 02
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Guest Recital: Ashley Hall, trumpet; and Rebecca Wilt, piano-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Ashley Hall is an internationally renowned trumpet soloist, chamber musician, clinician and coach. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club-- 3-4:30 p.m., Wanamingo Elementary School, 225 3rd Ave., Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.