Thursday, Feb. 27
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Pandemics, China, and the Coronavirus• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall 280, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160.
Friday, Feb. 28
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Bösendorfer Dedication Recital• 7-9 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Sunday, March 01
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Senior Recital• 2-3 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 3:15-4:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Studio A/Skifter Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, March 02
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Taiko with Tiffany Tamaribuchi• 6:30-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Viking Theater in Buntrock Commons, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Rehanna Kheshgi, kheshgi@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3185.
Tuesday, March 03
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, March 04
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
China: Big Data, AI, and Privacy• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College, Tomson Hall 280, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Dawn Baarts, baarts1@stolaf.edu, 507-786-2160.