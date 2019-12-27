The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Jan. 01
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Hands-On Science• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up — Co-Ed — Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, non-impact workout.
Thursday, Jan. 02
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting• 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary• 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Jan. 03
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Jan. 04
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Contact Stacey at stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454. Sign up ahead of time of come any Saturday at 9 a.m. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy coffee and bagels in a relaxed atmosphere while watching wildlife from the comfort of the Interpretive Center through our Windows on the Wild viewing area. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Monday, Jan. 06
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Diving Camp — Grades seven — 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Tuesday, Jan. 07
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Diving Camp — Grades seven — 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.