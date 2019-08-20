The Faribault girls tennis team opened the Big 9 Conference season on Tuesday.
A thunderstorm postponed the Falcons’ (2-2, 0-1 Big 9) second scheduled match of the day against Northfield. Before the courts were cleared, the host Owatonna Huskies beat Faribault 6-1.
Rachel Bostwick picked up Faribault’s win at No. 4 singles. She improves to 4-0 on the season.
“(She) continued her flat style of play and consistency that she does well with,” said Faribault coach Jeff Anderson. “Her mix of flat short shorts along with deeper tops in shots messed up her opponent today. While it was a close match, it seems just about when Rachel’s opponent was starting figure her out, Rachel would adjust her game just enough to confuse her.”
Faribault got Erica Johnsrud back in the lineup. She teamed up with longtime partner Abby Goodwin at No. 1 doubles, where the two won three points in each set.
“Overall they played well but faced a strong Owatonna team in (Kaitlynne) Bussert and (Leah) Tucker. Owatonna was quick to capitalize on any misstep by Erica and Abby.”
Anderson credited No. 1 singles Chau Truong for her effort against Sara Anderson in a 6-3, 6-0 defeat.
“They had some great rallies and it was fun to watch,” Anderson said. “Sara is a strong player.”
On Monday, Faribault suffered its first loss of the season in a tight 4-3 final to at New Prague.
Two matches went the full three sets and five sets went extra points.
Faribault stays on the road Thursday at Mankato East for a triangular. It’s East vs. Faribault at 9 a.m., Winona vs. Faribault at 11 and East vs. Winona at 1 p.m.
A new date for the postponed Northfield match was not revealed by press time.
Owatonna 6, Faribault 1
Singles — No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Chau Truong 6-3, 6-0; No. 1 Megan Johnson (O) def. Kylie Petricka 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Serena David 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Rachel Bostwick (F) def. Olivia McDermott 6-3, 6-4
Doubles — No. 1 Kaitlynne Bussert/Leah Tucker (O) def. Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Liv Matejeck/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Kat McDermott/Jade Hansen (O) def. Hailey Reuvers/Bailey Peterson 6-1; 6-2
New Prague 4, Faribault 3
Singles — No. 1 Kianna Howard (N) def. David 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Bostwick (F) def. Libby Hummel 6-3, 1-6; 10-8; No. 3 Ashley Hanson (N) def. Reuvers 5-7, 6-4, 10-7; No. 4 Carly Gothberg (N) def. Stacie Petricka 6-0, 6-3
Doubles — No. 1 Emily Russo/Maddie Dorner (N) def. Johnsrud/Truong 6-2, 4-6, 12-10; Goodwin/K. Petricka (F) def. Maggie Nielson/Sarah Berg 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Jasinski/Starkson (F) def. Alyssa Tyson/Becca Ryburn 2-6, 6-3, 10-8