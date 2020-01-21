Thursday, Jan 23
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. It is sanctioned by the American Contact Bridge League. Everyone is welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Public Open Skate: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Olaf College, 1520 St Olaf Ave., Northfield. Tickets are $5 general public and $2 for spouses. Dependents of St. Olaf faculty, staff must present ID. Skates provided for rental. Must sign waiver. wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/event/public-open-skate-5/2019-11-03/
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All are welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Faculty Recital: 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. David Hagedorn will be a percussionist. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events.
Friday, Jan 24
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Saturday, Jan 25
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
For the Love of Dance: 4 p.m., Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., Farmington. The event features the Carleton College Ballroom Dance Team.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Sunday, Jan 26
Faculty/Guest Recital: 3:15-4:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. David Carter, cello, and Esther Wang, fortepiano, present selected cello and piano works of Beethoven. For more information, contact Barbara Barth at barth@stolaf.edu or 507-786-3568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Burns Night 2020 at Loon Liquor: 5-8 p.m., Loon Liquors, 1325 Armstrong Road, Northfield. Celebrate the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns with a seasonal, locally sourced four-course dinner by The Local Plate and the traditional piping in of the haggis. Gwen Anderson, gwen_anderson@onebox.com.$75. http://facebook.com/events/644331539440488/.
Monday, Jan 27
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Science Fiction Book Group: 7 p.m., The Science Fiction Book Group meets the last Monday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Jan 28
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be on-hand. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Wednesday, Jan 29
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank — 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. For more information, contact Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane at 651-470-7367.