THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Austin, Forest Lake wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Faribault boys swimming and diving vs. Northfield, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Albert Lea girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Northfield nordic ski at Valleywood Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Faribault, Northfield dance at Owatonna, 1 p.m.

Rochester Century boys basketball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Rochester Century gymnastics at Northfield, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 1:30 p.m.

Northfield alpine ski at Welch Village, 5 p.m.

Faribault girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 1:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Mankato West wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Red Wing girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Northfield nordic ski at Valleywood Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Northfield dance at Big 9 Conference meet, TBD, Austin High School

Northfield girls hockey at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Mankato East boys hockey at Northfield, 2 p.m.

Northfield, Maple River wrestling at Mankato East, 5:30 p.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

