The following local students have been named to the Riverland Community College dean's list and president's list for the spring 2020 semester:
Cole Christianson (D), Ashleigh Alwes (D), Morgan Anderson (D), Alexis Beckett (D), Reese Millam (D), Alexis Olivo (D), and Emily Trihus (D) of Blooming Prairie.
Josh Willette (D) of Claremont.
Colt Kelly (P), Drew Kelly (P), Ryan Ondler (D), Allison Oudekirk (P), Peyton Schouweiler (D), Benjamin Tate (D), and Judah Tate (D) of Dodge Center.
Cole Broitzman (D), Rebecca Pfenning (D), Gretchen Ramaker (P), and Makenzi Rhoades (P) of Ellendale.
Natily Buck (D) and Pal Tiangping (P) of Medford.
Ruqiyo Ali (D), Sarah Baldt (P), Malaika Barlow (D), James Behne (P), William Behne (D), Rachel Benson (D), Jonathan Betti (D), Rebekkah Boubin (D), Ryan Broughton (D), Shiann Crow (D), Lucas Dittmer (D), Kendra Donkers (D), Foos Elmi (D), Allen Esquivel (D), Kathryn Evans (D), Sadia Fakrudin (P), Muhim Farah (P), Ruwaida Farah (D), Jada Federly (D), Brent Fischer (D), Aaron Friesen (D), Vincent Green (D), Kaylin Hanson (D), Christian Hart (D), Spencer Heim (D), Alexander Hudson (P), Joel Jandt (D), Nicole Johnson (D), Lydia Kath (D), Holiday Knopik (D), Tate Krampitz (D), Magdalyn Krumholz (D), Kelly Kubista (D), Alison Lee (P), Carlos Lopez (D), Jesus Maldonado (D), Camryn Miller (P), Ayaan Moalin (D), Amaal Munye (P), Naima Munye (D), Sumaya Munye (D), Walker Nelson (D), Ayan Osman (D), Ammy Puello (P), Alicia Quinlan (P), Noah Schamp (D), Lucas Sherwood (D), Rodrigo Solis (D), Maurya Torgerson (P), Joann Trevino (D), Katie Voss (D), Lucas Wangsness (P) and Bennett Winn (P) of Owatonna.
To be eligible for the president's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale and to be eligible for the dean's list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.