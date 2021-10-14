We asked readers in the 507 what their opinion is on roundabouts. Here are some of the answers we received:
Kelly Weinzetl Schwartz:
They are unnecessary in our town. Many don’t know how to properly use them. During heavy traffic they still are backed up. And Steele County couldn’t keep the intersection trimmed for visibility before when it was a light, even with land owners calling to complain, how are we even going to see if a car is coming if they don’t trim often in future.
Richie Pettet:
I actually like them! They keep traffic moving way quicker than a 4 way or a stop light. People just need to learn how to use them
Brittani Rose:
I think there great for those that know how to use them... yield doesn’t mean stop
Katie Weise:
People fly through them without stopping and in the winter it’s gonna cause many accidents.
Rita Boettcher:
Some that have multiple exits can be confusing. I love the new one on 26th Street in Owatonna. Traffic is flowing a lot smoother and no waiting for a light for 5 minutes.
Matt Terres:
Unless the intersection has extremely light traffic, I hate them. No one knows how to use them properly, which leads to confusion and accidents.
Manny Lara:
They are awesome if EVERYONE knows how they work. But if you get stuck behind someone who is afraid of traffic they can be a nightmare.
Connie Nelson-Schafer:
Dumbest thing ever invented, they are not made to be in a smaller town like ours. I try to avoid them as much as possible so I don’t get in an accident with drivers that don’t know how to use them.
Kim Helgeson:
They are a waste of concrete.
Steven Yahnke:
I don’t get what the big problem is. They move traffic quickly & efficiently, so much better than a 4 way stop. Occasionally, I may stop for a couple seconds, but overall, they are a GREAT IMPROVEMENT!
Alec Skluzacek:
Whoever likes roundabouts has never drove a semi.
Heather Burke:
I think that driver’s Ed classes should include training for it since we have them in town now. They’re efficient when everyone knows how to use them, but no matter what the traffic intersection is, there will always be at least one person who doesn’t know how to use it or is ignorant and blatantly drives poorly , risking everyone’s lives.
Matthew Mark:
I think we need to have more roundabouts all over Faribault. It would help keep the traffic flowing and reduce accidents. Let’s get some installed.
Danae Andrews:
I don’t mind them honestly. It helps make my commute smoother.... except when people don’t know how to use them. I think having classes or even sending out a flyer about how to properly use them would be helpful
Nick Matejcek:
I like them. They are effective, efficient and cost effective. Save cost over maintaining stoplights. Eliminating the need to stop when there is no incoming traffic is very nice. We need more in Rice County. We could eliminate stop lights on 21 at division, 4th, 7th and by SA. 60 and Western Ave is another great opportunity.
Diane Ferguson:
I actually don’t see the point, half of them are too small and the others take up too much space. Totally unnecessary, keep the lights.
Kevin Stoneking:
I think they help do what they were designed to do. I have not found them confusing and if the truck driver knows how to drive a truck they still work fine. They also are designed with semi trucks in mind.
Chandra Haverkost:
Absolutely LOVE them, keeps the flow of traffic running smoothly as long as you paid attention during drivers education and know the difference between yield and stop. Why people dislike them highly perplexes me. They are so convenient!
Sadie Rose:
Roundabouts are a ridiculous waste of time, money, and space in the upper Midwest as they are currently being used. Drivers do not understand how to use them correctly, they are practically impossible to plow around fully, and they slow/clog traffic as much or more than a stop light or sign.
Brooke Souba:
They are ridiculous. Let’s go right to turn left! No one knows how to use them properly. I one time sat behind a car who sat at an empty roundabout because they didn’t know what to do. It was crazy!
Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon.