Riverland Community College to present "The Importance of Being Earnest"

AUSTIN — Riverland Community College Theatre’s spring play production, “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, begins performances on Feb. 26.
The Importance of Being Earnest has proven to be Oscar Wilde’s most enduring—and endearing—play. Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. Filled with witty Victorian aphorisms and Wilde’s own brand of wisdom, The Importance of Being Earnest remains one of theatre’s most popular comedies. Rating: Some material may not be suitable for young children.
The Importance of Being Earnest is written by Oscar Wilde. Susan V. Hansen directs. The set and lighting design is by John Deyo. Costumes are by Madlain Vander. Emily Funke is the stage manager.
The Importance of Being Earnest stars Brianna Ahlbrecht (Lady Bracknell), Alexis Ayers (Miss Prism),Yasmin Bacelar de Souza (Cecily Cardew), Ed Dreyer (Algernon Moncrieff), Austin Hodnefield (Dr. Chasuble), Quincy Muzik (Lane/Merriman), Oscar Quintero (John “Jack” Worthing) and Faith Rautenkranz (Gwendolen Fairfax).
“Earnest is an extremely funny play,” said director Susan V. Hansen. “Every character is different from what they seem to be. I love its satire of human response that still rings true today. Hopefully we can all laugh at ourselves a bit. Earnest is also a very good learning experience for the students. It requires a study in stylization and comic timing.”
The Importance of Being Earnest will be performed Feb. 26- 29 at 7 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre in the East Building on Riverland’s Austin Campus.
Individual tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest are $13 and currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. Tickets may also be purchased at the Riverland Box Office, located in room E107 in the East Building of the Austin campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one hour before performances. Riverland students receive two free tickets to each performance with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.
Riverland Theatre strives to provide quality productions that are entertaining and challenging to both the audience and the artists. Due to their diverse audience, some audience members may find some subject matter, language, or situations objectionable. Those with concerns about a specific production are encouraged to become familiar with the material before attending the performance.