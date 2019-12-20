This photo provided by Billy Newman Photography shows an owl nestled in a Christmas tree that belongs to Katie McBride Newman in Newnan, Ga. Newman said Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, that she and her daughter spotted the bird on Dec. 12. They had bought the 10-foot tall tree from a Home Depot, brought it back to their Atlanta area home and decorated it. The family opened windows and doors near the tree hoping the owl would fly away, but it didn't. (AP)