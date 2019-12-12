The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Lunch and Learn: Engaging While Aging-- 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Octogenarian Lin Bruce has ridden across U.S. four times, bicycled from Minn. to Wyoming for her 50th and 60th high school reunions. Bruce's bike stories are metaphor for stretching and reaching farther in ones's life; a metaphor for saying "yes" to bigger things. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Ring the Bell Fitness-- 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable potluck/meeting-- 6 p.m., Dan Peterson, 16440 Cannon City Blvd., Faribault. Bring a dish to pass prepared from a recipe from the Civil War era. Dan Peterson, dnl1.peterson@gmail.com, 507-459-3140.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Dec. 20
Ring the Bell Fitness-- 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Preschool Storytime-- 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Fossil Ornaments-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Use salt dough to create decorative fossil ornaments. Come when you can and leave when you need. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Winter Farmers Market-- 1-5 p.m., Keepsake Cidery, 4609 135th St E, Dundas. This week's market moves for a special outdoor Solstice Market. Find local crafts, food vendors, outside grilling, fires and solstice merriment. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/.
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Free Family Matinee Saturday-- 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Free snacks and movies, rated G or PG. See lonsdale.lib.mn.us for titles.
Monday, Dec. 23
School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Birds-- 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Not all birds migrate south for the winter. Learn how and why some birds stay in Minnesota year-round. Grades K-5 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child. https://rbnc.org/adventureday.
Ring the Bell Fitness-- 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Suicide Grief Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.