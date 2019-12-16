Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Dec 18
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Roundbank, 1100 1st St. NE, New Prague.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Free Medicare Counseling• 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Thursday, Dec 19
Kindred Kwilters• 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
Friday, Dec 20
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Dec 21
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Dec 22
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Dec 23
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Sueur City Council• 6:30 p.m., Le Sueur City Hall, 203 S 2nd St, Le Sueur.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Dec 24
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Area Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System (Hospital), 301 2nd St NE, New Prague. Held in the Jameen Mape Conference Room. Call Tom Handrich 952-445-0107.
Wednesday, Dec 25
