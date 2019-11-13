Southeastern Minnesota man charged in dog's death
CHATFIELD, Minn. — A southeastern Minnesota man is facing two felony charges after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said he shot and killed his family's dog during an argument last week.
Richard Taylor Jordan, 31, of Chatfield, faces charges of overwork/mistreatment of animals and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.
Court records indicate he was released on conditions following his court appearance. Jordan has been ordered to surrender all of the firearms in his possession to law enforcement.
During an argument between Jordan and a woman, the woman fell to the ground and the family's pitbull-labrador mix nipped at her shoulder, according to the criminal complaint.
The dog also nipped Jordan in the left ankle, court documents state. After that, Jordan pointed a shotgun at the dog, court documents state.
"The gun then went off and Witness saw the dog's head fall over to the side," the complaint reads. "Defendant (Jordan) immediately said that it was an accident. Defendant took the shotgun apart and placed it in a vehicle. Defendant wrapped up the dog and then left the scene."
When Jordan was arrested on Saturday morning 23 miles away in Rochester, he reportedly told officers he shot the dog intentionally but did so because he was afraid for his safety and the safety of the children in the home.
Ellison signs onto lawsuit against Trump health insurance rule for immigrants
ST. PAUL — Minnesota's Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison is supporting a lawsuit that challenges the Trump administration's proclamation barring immigrants from entering the United States if they do not have certain health insurance or are unable to pay for their medical care.
In an amicus brief filed on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Ellison and 22 other state attorneys general supported Doe, et al. v Trump, et. al, which challenges the administration's October Health Insurance Proclamation. In the brief, the attorneys general write that the proclamation illegally imposes additional immigration restrictions that contradict laws passed by Congress, such as the Affordable Care Act, and adds an entry condition for immigrants that Congress did not choose to include.
The attorneys general said the proclamation disqualifies a "significant number" of applicants who would typically qualify for legal immigration status, and could potentially result in family separations.
In a Wednesday, Nov. 13, news release, Ellison said the administration is "attempting to violate the law to pursue their anti-immigrant political agenda."
"I’m not going to stand by and let them use health care to harm thousands of Minnesota families," he said.
The brief was led by California Attorney General Becerra and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.
Forum News Service