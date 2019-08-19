OWATONNA —The Steele County Historical Society is hosting a Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Brunch on September 7, 2019. On September 8, 1919, Minnesota became the 15th State to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. To celebrate and commemorate this historic event, the Steele County Historical Society will host a brunch and program. The brunch will be served at 9:00 AM. The menu is quiche, fruit, caramel roll, mimosa, & coffee, or juice. Participants must be 21 to have a mimosa. This brunch and program are sponsored by Sharon West.
Following the meal the honorable Judge Karen Duncan will present a program about women in the workforce and her career in the legal field. Tickets are $20 for SCHS members and $25 for non-members. Reservations and payment by September 5, 2019 can be made at the History Center, 1700 Austin Road or by phone at 507-451-1420. Tickets may also be purchased at Kottke’s or Tri M Graphics.
The Steele County Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1949. Its mission is to preserve and share Steele County history today for tomorrow. The Society collects, preserves and tells the story of Steele County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours, educational programs and book publishing.
For further information, contact the Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Road, at 507-451-1420 or email to the director, James.Lundgren@SteeleHistoryMuseum.org.