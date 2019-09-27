Abby Larson

Faribault’s Abby Larson, seen during the Falcons' home dual meet vs. St. Peter Aug. 27, placed first in the 100 freestyle (54.20) and 200 freestyle (1:55.31) Thursday against Rochester Century. (Mike Randleman/Faribault Daily News)

The Faribault swim and dive team competed against, but ultimately fell to arguably the best team in the Big 9 conference Thursday, Rochester Century. 

"We had a good solid meet considering we were going up against arguably the best team in the Big 9," said head coach Charlie Fuller. "We had some very good times even though we are swimming pretty tired right now."

Among scores of standout swimmers, there were two who stood out from the rest: Abby Larson and Verity Wray-Raabolle. 

Larson took first in the 100 freestyle (54.20) and the 200 freestyle (1:55.31). Meanwhile, Wray-Raabolle placed first in the 50 freestyle (26.01). Both juniors, they are on track to finish the season among the best swimmers in the conference. The two captains are ahead of where they were last year at this time, a credit to their hard work.

"Right now, I’m pushing them all. So they’re pretty tired," said Fuller. "It’s just that Abby and Verity, like everyone else, are working hard and it’s showing in their meets."

Larson and Wray-Raabolle competed at state last season. Fuller said it's not a surprise that they continue to shine.

Thursday's meet was a step in the right direction for a youthful Faribault team against conference-leading Rochester Century, who improved to 6-0 in conference play with the victory.

The Falcons, which features one senior, six juniors and eight sophomores and freshmen combined, will have four more meets to fine-tune their skills before the Big 9 Conference Meet Oct. 25-26. They're at home again Oct. 15.

Upcoming schedule:

Oct. 3 at Mankato West

Oct. 10 at Northfield

Oct. 15 vs. Owatonna

Oct. 25-26: Big 9 Conference Meet

Rochester Century 90, Faribault 82

Faribault top finishes by event

200-yard medley relay

2nd - Wray-Raabolle, Kenow, Rectzigel, Gehrke  2:00.10

200 Freestyle

1st - Abby Larson  1:55.31

50 Freestyle

1st - Verity Wray-Raabolle  26.01

Diving

2nd - Mara Bauer  149.40

100 Freestyle

1st - Abby Larson  54.20

200 Freestyle Relay

1st  - Wray-Raabolle, Gehrke, Nelson, Larson  1:45.74

100 Backstroke

2nd - Grace Rechtzigel  1:09.86

100 Breaststroke

2nd - Kayla Kenow  1:17.72

400 Freestyle Relay

2nd - Wray-Raabolle, Larson, Nelson, Rechzigel  3:54.62

