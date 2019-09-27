The Faribault swim and dive team competed against, but ultimately fell to arguably the best team in the Big 9 conference Thursday, Rochester Century.
"We had a good solid meet considering we were going up against arguably the best team in the Big 9," said head coach Charlie Fuller. "We had some very good times even though we are swimming pretty tired right now."
Among scores of standout swimmers, there were two who stood out from the rest: Abby Larson and Verity Wray-Raabolle.
Larson took first in the 100 freestyle (54.20) and the 200 freestyle (1:55.31). Meanwhile, Wray-Raabolle placed first in the 50 freestyle (26.01). Both juniors, they are on track to finish the season among the best swimmers in the conference. The two captains are ahead of where they were last year at this time, a credit to their hard work.
"Right now, I’m pushing them all. So they’re pretty tired," said Fuller. "It’s just that Abby and Verity, like everyone else, are working hard and it’s showing in their meets."
Larson and Wray-Raabolle competed at state last season. Fuller said it's not a surprise that they continue to shine.
Thursday's meet was a step in the right direction for a youthful Faribault team against conference-leading Rochester Century, who improved to 6-0 in conference play with the victory.
The Falcons, which features one senior, six juniors and eight sophomores and freshmen combined, will have four more meets to fine-tune their skills before the Big 9 Conference Meet Oct. 25-26. They're at home again Oct. 15.
Upcoming schedule:
Oct. 3 at Mankato West
Oct. 10 at Northfield
Oct. 15 vs. Owatonna
Oct. 25-26: Big 9 Conference Meet
--------------
Rochester Century 90, Faribault 82
Faribault top finishes by event
200-yard medley relay
2nd - Wray-Raabolle, Kenow, Rectzigel, Gehrke 2:00.10
200 Freestyle
1st - Abby Larson 1:55.31
50 Freestyle
1st - Verity Wray-Raabolle 26.01
Diving
2nd - Mara Bauer 149.40
100 Freestyle
1st - Abby Larson 54.20
200 Freestyle Relay
1st - Wray-Raabolle, Gehrke, Nelson, Larson 1:45.74
100 Backstroke
2nd - Grace Rechtzigel 1:09.86
100 Breaststroke
2nd - Kayla Kenow 1:17.72
400 Freestyle Relay
2nd - Wray-Raabolle, Larson, Nelson, Rechzigel 3:54.62