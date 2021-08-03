The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Aug. 5
All-Comers Track And Field• 6 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Track, Kenyon. For grades 1-12. Running events include the 50, 100, 200, 400, and 1600 meters, along with the long jump.
Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Rib eye, sirloin, jumbo shrimp, four piece chicken orpork chop. Includes soup or salad, baked potato or tots and two pieces of garlic toast. Call 789-5691 for carry out.
Friday, Aug. 6
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle• 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-9 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Dennison Days• 8 p.m., Street dance at Mar Lea’s. The Ya Ya Boys. See more events on Saturday at facebook.com/Dennison-Days.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Dennison Days• 7 a.m.-12 a.m., BBQ Cook Off, Truck & Tractor Pull, Dad’s Waffle Breakfast, 5K Run, Classic Car Show, Citywide Garage Sales, Euchre, Cow Milking Contest, Food Stands, Horshoe Tournament, Kid’s Pedal Pull, Kiddie Carnival and Games, Purse Bingo and Live Music from “Driver Five.” Get more details at facebook.com/Dennison-Days.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Wanamingo Community Meal• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Wing Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 W Grant St, Faribault. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.