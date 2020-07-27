In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves' head coach Tom Thibodeau calls out to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks are finishing a deal to make Thibodeau their coach. The person told The Associated Press, Saturday, July 25, 2020, that no contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)