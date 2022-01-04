Lonsdale Public Library

Our stuffed animal sleepover was loads of fun! From games and puzzles to reading and music, our stuffed friends rate the night a 12/10 and would do it again! We had six stuffed animals spend the night at the library, where they got up to various hijinks. Each owner got a certificate of good behavior in the morning. There are more details and photos on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lonsdale-Public-Library-118512094839613

