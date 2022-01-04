...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of
blowing and significantly reduced visibility at times. The
hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday
morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest wind gusts will cause blowing
snow. Open areas with a deeper snow pack could see whiteout
conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Our stuffed animal sleepover was loads of fun! From games and puzzles to reading and music, our stuffed friends rate the night a 12/10 and would do it again! We had six stuffed animals spend the night at the library, where they got up to various hijinks. Each owner got a certificate of good behavior in the morning. There are more details and photos on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Lonsdale-Public-Library-118512094839613