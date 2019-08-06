Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Aug. 28 — Music by Herb Sellner. Chef salad, whole wheat roll, strawberry phoo phoo.
Aug. 29 — Music by Andy Speikers. Brats/sauerkraut (alt: hamburger), dill pickle, cheese scalloped potato, baked beans with apples, fresh grapes.
Aug. 30 — BBQ pulled pork on bun, potato salad, carrot coin salad, flavored ice cream.
Sept. 2 — TBD
Sept. 3 — TBD