After the Amy and Steve Samuels’ family host a Thanksgiving meal the Saturday after Thanksgiving, their sons, nephews and friends gather annually for a football game at the Dundas Dome. Pictured front from left: Jared Docken, Jared Stowe, Jake Pleschort holding Landon Samuels, Andrew Klatt holding Logan Samuels, Kevin More, Charlie Cloud, Jack Samuels, Josh Corbin and Brodie Kortuem. Back: Mike Zika, Josh Samuels, Joe Samuels, Johnny Paulson, Luke Meulepas, Alex Robideau and Nick Bornhauser.