Thursday, Sep 26
Men’s Cards<&firstgraph>• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)<&firstgraph>• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners<&firstgraph>• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Friday, Sep 27
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners<&firstgraph>• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Pfeffer<&firstgraph>• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Sep 28
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Clay by Cyle Gruver, Pillows by Pioneer Spinners<&firstgraph>• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 1-5 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Sunday, Sep 29
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Game Day<&firstgraph>• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 1-5 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Monday, Sep 30
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)<&firstgraph>• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Seasonal Series: Using Essential Oils All Year Long<&firstgraph>• 10-11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Learn the basics of essential oils and how to make them a part of your lifestyle throughout the year.
Tuesday, Oct 1
Medicare Training Sessions<&firstgraph>• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Bridge and 500<&firstgraph>• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
<&firstgraph>Wednesday, Oct 2
Surplus Breads<&firstgraph>• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Meisa<&firstgraph>• 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at St. Peter Recreation, Suite 200, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Register at the Recreation Dept desk or call 934-0667. Cost $20. for 8 sessions. Melissa Rollnick, GAC Dance Professor. Meisa is movement, exploration, imagination, sensation and awareness.
Thursday, Oct 3
Men’s Cards<&firstgraph>• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Mykitas Epoch- Fungal Expansion within the Plastisphere<&firstgraph>• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Schaefer Gallery of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. This is really about plastic and fungi.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era<&firstgraph>• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)<&firstgraph>• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Mary Wenner 507-327-3570.
Free Medicare Counseling<&firstgraph>• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling •<&firstgraph> 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
St. Peter City Council/Mayor Candidate Forum• 7 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center Room 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.