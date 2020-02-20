In this 1970s photo provided by Xerox PARC, Larry Tesler uses the Xerox Parc Alto early personal computer system. Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as â€œcut,â€ â€œcopyâ€ and â€œpaste,â€ has died. He was 74. (Xerox PARC via AP)