A barrage of shots on goal helped the Northfield girls hockey team ease past Waseca (1-19) with a 9-1 victory Monday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
Junior forward Jessica Boland tallied three goals and dished out a pair of assists to lead the way, while freshman forward Ava Stanchina scored twice and senior defender Anne Fossum, freshman forward Tove Sorenson, sophomore defender Cambria Monson and junior defender Payton Fox all scored once.
Freshman forward Ayla Puppe also handed out three assists, while Stanchina and junior defender Anna Tritch both collected an assist apiece. Sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha stopped 11 of 12 shots to earn the win, while the Raiders fired a total of 52 shots toward Waseca goalie Timothea Volkmer.
Northfield (13-7) is next in action Thursday at Rochester Mayo (4-12-1).
Raider boys basketball clipped by Winhawks
A tough shooting night plagued Northfield boys basketball in its 49-42 loss at Winona (8-6, 5-5 Big 9 Conference) on Monday night. The Raiders (4-10, 3-7) combined to shoot 35% from the field and converted on only 2 of 15 attempts from behind the arc.
Junior guard Kip Schetnan finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while junior guard Karsten Clay added eight points and junior forward Anders Larson contributed six points.
Northfield will travel to battle Red Wing (2-12, 1-9) on Friday night.