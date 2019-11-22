The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Omelet Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
45th Annual Faribault Rifle and Pistol Club Gun Show• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 West Airport Drive, Faribault. $5 per person. 16 and under free, only admitted with an adult. Great food on premises.
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Music Ministry presents: "How Can I Keep from Singing"• 2:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Traditional and contemporary music by choirs and soloists of Divine Mercy. All are welcome.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals.$5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 25
District One Hospital Auxiliary $6 Sale• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fashion accessories, jewelry, gadgets, gifts and more. Products will be available for men, women and children.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
St. Olaf College Brass Chamber Night• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Brass students present a brass chamber recital. Works range from classical to contemporary. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
One Nation Under God Prayer Breakfast• 6:30-7:55 a.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Keynote speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey W. Merricks. Purchase tickets at Faribault Print Shop at 507-334-4448 or George Farmer at 507-332-2540.$10.
District One Hospital Auxiliary $6 Sale and Bake Sale• 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fashion accessories, jewelry, gadgets, gifts and more. Products will be available for men, women and children.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, dessert
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
St. Vincent de Paul• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Disabled American Veterans• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
IRIS Turkey Trot• 8 a.m., Faribault Middle School, 704 17th Street SW, Faribault. 5K/10K walk or run. Register by Nov. 14 for a free t-shirt. $15-$40. irisremembers.com. Diana Kelley, trot@irisremembers.com, 5073344748.$15-$40. http://www.irisremembers.com.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Nov. 29
Open skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Free day with canned food donation.
St. Vincent de Paul• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Closed.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals.$5 per person or $18 per family.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. Creates a space for local residents to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.