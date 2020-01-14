BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato East 9-0
Austin 8-1
Rochester Century 7-2
Rochester Mayo 6-2
Rochester John Marshall 4-4
Owatonna 4-4
Winona 3-5
Albert Lea 3-5
Mankato West 3-5
Northfield 2-6
Red Wing 1-7
Faribault 0-9
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Wing 9-1
Austin 9-2
Mankato West 8-2
Rochester Mayo 8-3
Rochester John Marshall 7-3
Mankato East 6-5
Albert Lea 5-6
Owatonna 4-6
Rochester Century 3-8
Northfield 3-7
Winona 1-9
Faribault 0-11
BOYS HOCKEY
Northfield, 20 points (7-1)
Rochester Century, 18 points (6-0)
Owatonna, 14 points (5-1)
Mankato West, 12 points (4-4)
Mankato East, 12 points (4-1)
Albert Lea, 11 points (4-3-1)
Faribault, 10 points (3-2-2)
Winona, 7 points (2-5-1)
Rochester Mayo, 4 points (2-5)
Red Wing, 2 points (1-4)
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points (0-6)
Austin, 0 points (0-6)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northfield, 32 points (9-0)
Faribault, 26 points (11-2)
Owatonna, 24 points (10-1)
Mankato West, 18 points (6-4)
Albert Lea, 16 points (6-6)
Red Wing, 13 points (5-4-1)
Mankato East, 12 points (3-7)
Austin, 8 points (4-10)
Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-8-1)
Rochester John Marshall, 6 points (3-8)
Rochester Century, 2 points (1-11)
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Winona 5-0
Rochester Century 5-0
Northfield 4-2
Mankato East 3-2
Rochester Mayo 3-2
Austin 3-2
Rochester John Marshall 3-3
Owatonna 2-3
Red Wing 1-4
Faribault 1-4
Mankato West 1-4
Albert Lea 0-5
WRESTLING
Northfield 6-0
Faribault 6-0
Rochester Mayo 5-1
Owatonna 4-1
Albert Lea 3-2
Winona 2-3
Mankato West 2-3
Mankato East 1-4
Rochester John Marshall 1-5
Austin 0-5
Rochester Century 0-6