BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 9-0

Austin 8-1

Rochester Century 7-2

Rochester Mayo 6-2

Rochester John Marshall 4-4

Owatonna 4-4

Winona 3-5

Albert Lea 3-5

Mankato West 3-5

Northfield 2-6

Red Wing 1-7

Faribault 0-9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Wing 9-1

Austin 9-2

Mankato West 8-2

Rochester Mayo 8-3

Rochester John Marshall 7-3

Mankato East 6-5

Albert Lea 5-6

Owatonna 4-6

Rochester Century 3-8

Northfield 3-7

Winona 1-9

Faribault 0-11

BOYS HOCKEY

Northfield, 20 points (7-1)

Rochester Century, 18 points (6-0)

Owatonna, 14 points (5-1)

Mankato West, 12 points (4-4)

Mankato East, 12 points (4-1)

Albert Lea, 11 points (4-3-1)

Faribault, 10 points (3-2-2)

Winona, 7 points (2-5-1)

Rochester Mayo, 4 points (2-5)

Red Wing, 2 points (1-4)

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points (0-6)

Austin, 0 points (0-6)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Northfield, 32 points (9-0)

Faribault, 26 points (11-2)

Owatonna, 24 points (10-1)

Mankato West, 18 points (6-4)

Albert Lea, 16 points (6-6)

Red Wing, 13 points (5-4-1)

Mankato East, 12 points (3-7)

Austin, 8 points (4-10)

Rochester Mayo, 7 points (3-8-1)

Rochester John Marshall, 6 points (3-8)

Rochester Century, 2 points (1-11)

BOYS SWIM AND DIVE

Winona 5-0

Rochester Century 5-0

Northfield 4-2

Mankato East 3-2

Rochester Mayo 3-2

Austin 3-2

Rochester John Marshall 3-3

Owatonna 2-3

Red Wing 1-4

Faribault 1-4

Mankato West 1-4

Albert Lea 0-5

WRESTLING

Northfield 6-0

Faribault 6-0

Rochester Mayo 5-1

Owatonna 4-1

Albert Lea 3-2

Winona 2-3

Mankato West 2-3

Mankato East 1-4

Rochester John Marshall 1-5

Austin 0-5

Rochester Century 0-6

