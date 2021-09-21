Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Sept. 23
Legion-SAL-VFW Membership Night• 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman's Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Membership Supper for Legion, Sons of the Legion, VFW, and Auxiliary Members. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meatball supper. Adults $10, kids 6-12yrs $5 and kids 5 yrs and younger free. Program - American Legion Girl & Boy Stater, Music + Memorial Update
Steele County Duck Bash• 5 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. 49th annual event with over $20,000 worth of prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Wear camo or blaze orange for a free chance at a gun. Tickets available at www.mndu.org.
Fall into Fashion• 5 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join Styles of Steele at our fall fashion show — Fall into Fashion! Dinner, drinks, fashion show and much more!
Moonlighters Exchange Club - Owatonna Police Department Recognition Banquet• 6 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. This year's recipient is: Detective Christian Berg. Social begins at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15/per person and available at Owatonna VFW, Owatonna Law Enforcement Center and Moonlighter Exchange Club members or call 507-456-4596 (Rhonda Guthier)
Friday, Sept. 24
Emergency Preparedness Planning Session• 12-1 p.m., Owatonna Public Utilities, 208 Walnut Ave S, Owatonna. Spots reserved at forms.gle/j9ZDVoYgkUHG7MTk9.
Pillsbury Baptist Bible College Reunion• 1 p.m., Pillsbury Baptist Bible College campus, 315 S. Grove Ave., Owatonna. Reunion will begin on Friday, Sept 24 with registration from 1-5 p.m. Attendees can stay in the former ladies' dorm for $25 per room, and each room has two beds. You may sleep more than two in a room if you bring sleeping bags or air mattresses. You would need to provide your own bedding, pillows, towels, and toiletries. Payment will be due upon arrival. Families will need to pay for the meals for each family member who attends. Childcare will not be provided.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Owatonna Farmer's Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Rustic Mamas Fall Market• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. In the Foundation Barn, east end of the fairgrounds. No admission charge, free parking.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Sept. 27
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Parkinson's support group• 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
