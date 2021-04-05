The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, April 8
Courageous Conversations: Race Matters in Northfield's Education• 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. Register at StJohnsNorthfield.org/courageous. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com.
RCHS Bicycling in Rice County: A History• 7 p.m., Join online at meet.google.com/ipp-kyxr-vds.
Friday, April 9
18th Annual Randolph FFA Tractor Parade• 9 a.m., Randolph Public Schools, 29110 Davisson Ave., Randolph. Held rain or shine.
Saturday, April 10
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Monday, April 12
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St., Northfield. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, April 13
DAV Chapter 20 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Veterans interested in becoming a member or wanting more info about the DAV join social hour at 5:40 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St., Northfield. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, April 14
Rice SWCD meeting• 9 a.m., virtual. Visit zoom.com and use the meeting ID 938 7318 0968 and the passcode 702941. Access to the meeting can also be granted via telephone at 1-312-626-6799.
SWCD local work group• 11 a.m., virtual. Visit zoom.com and use the meeting ID 938 7318 0968 and the passcode 702941. Participants may also attend via telephone by calling 1-312-626-6799. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should RSVP one week prior to Steve Pahs, SWCD District Manager, at 507-332-7418, ext. 117.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Online. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-2143 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 300 Union St., Northfield. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.