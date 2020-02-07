To the editor:
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Owatonna High School gymnasium begins the grassroots political process here in Steele County. The Republican Party of Steele County will hold our Precinct Caucus. There will be no presidential straw poll this year, but it is a perfect opportunity to visit with your like-minded neighbors, get elected as a delegate to the upcoming conventions, vote on resolutions and sign up to volunteer. We are fortunate to have all three local legislators participating in a short panel discussion for a pre-caucus rally before the official caucus activities begin at 7:00 p.m. Minnesota state law requires voters to attend the caucus of the party that they intend to vote for that party’s nominee, have voted for the party’s nominee in the past and they generally agree with the party’s principles and platform.
I hope to see you and your neighbors at the Republican Party Precinct Caucus on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. And don’t forget to vote in Minnesota’s First Presidential Primary the following week on March 3 at your regular polling place.
Pam Seaser
Owatonna