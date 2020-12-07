Minnesota’s passed another grim COVID-19 milestone: The state Health Department on Monday reported 21 additional deaths, pushing the state’s toll in the pandemic above 4,000.
The data continued what’s been a brutal December — 412 deaths reported in the first seven days, following more than 1,100 deaths in November.
The deaths reported Monday raised Minnesota’s toll to 4,005. Among those who’ve died, about 66 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
The state on Monday posted another 5,135 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease, putting Minnesota’s total at 356,152 to date. About 88 percent of the people in those cases have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
New hospital admissions continued to ebb from last Tuesday’s record. Still, hospitalizations remain high. Officials say more than 1,500 people remain in the hospital with COVID-19, with more than 350 needing intensive care.
Caseloads spread across age groups
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 68,500 since the pandemic began, including nearly 37,000 among people ages 20 to 24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 28,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.
It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
Virus surges across rural Minnesota
Central and northern Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases last month, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.
After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers plateau or start to fall in recent days.
Collectively, rural areas continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.
Deaths continue to be highest in greater Minnesota, with per capita death rates in the western part of the state four to five times higher than in the Twin Cities metro area.
Latino cases climb
In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.
Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.
Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.
1 in 3 recent deaths tied to COVID
Minnesota’s daily death counts from COVID-19 have been especially hard to handle over the past two months. More than 1,100 people died in November alone, about 30 percent of the total in the entire pandemic.
It’s now killing Minnesotans at a rate far higher than any recent flu season. Roughly one-third of all recent deaths in Minnesota are tied to COVID-19.
In the past few years, respiratory illnesses have been a major contributing factor in about 5 to 10 percent of all deaths in Minnesota, depending on the time of year.
They accounted for around 20 percent of deaths during the state’s May COVID-19 wave. Now it’s even higher: nearly 40 percent of all deaths in Minnesota in recent weeks have been attributed to a respiratory illness such as COVID-19, influenza or pneumonia.
Officials continue to plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if they don’t feel well and otherwise stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.
Mayo Clinic suspending some southern MN clinic operations amid COVID
Mayo Clinic Health System says it is has temporarily suspended operations at its Belle Plaine clinic and will be temporarily suspending operations at the Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville clinics as of Monday.
The reason: the ongoing surge of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Suspensions are necessary to reallocate staff to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge,” the organization said.
The closures are expected to last six weeks. COVID-19 testing is still taking place at the Belle Plaine Clinic.
— MPR News Staff
Need housing aid? Deadline is nearing
Time is running out for cash-strapped Minnesotans to apply for housing assistance money made available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer, the Walz administration directed $100 million of federal aid to a housing program to help people in financial distress pay their mortgage, rent and utilities. As of this week, about $30 million remains, but there’s a Monday deadline to apply.
“We’ve got room for one more big push here to pay December bills,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho who noted that the grant money has gone further than officials expected but added that they know help is still needed.
Katrina Hull of Albert Lea said it’s been critical assistance while she’s been out of work due to coronavirus fallout and she’s had to care for an elderly family member.
“Rent was still due, utilities were still due and I was in a pretty big bind,” Hull said.
Information about the program can be found by dialing 211 or going to 211unitedway.org.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News