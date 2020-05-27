The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, May 30
Story Adventures with a Naturalist!• 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Join an RBNC Naturalist on Facebook live for a nature story! A video will be posted after the live event for those unable to attend live. Become a member or donate today at rbnc.org/donate. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Tuesday, June 02
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. BBQ chicken, onion rings, corn, fruit, relishes and dessert.
Wednesday, June 03
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, June 04
RBNC Book Club: "The Big Marsh: The Story of a Lost Landscape" Part 1 & 2• 7-8 p.m., online. The club meets virtually. Register at bit.ly/RBNCBookClub to receive the meeting link. June 11 (Part 3) and June 18 (Part 4 discussed). Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org.