Le Sueur County News auto pay rates changed effective Nov. 15. Auto pay for newspaper mail delivery, which includes online access, is $50 annually. Auto pay for access to online only is $5.50 monthly.
Le Sueur County News rate changes
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
