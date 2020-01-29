After building a seven-point halftime lead, the United South Central boys basketball team kept Bethlehem Academy at bay in the second half of Tuesday's game, winning by a score of 62-50.
Despite the loss, Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager felt the Cardinals played better than they did Friday against Blooming Prairie and Monday against JWP.
“We played a much better defensive game tonight. We had a game plan and stuck with it,” Hager said. “However, we need to keep improving our defensive intensity and cut down on our turnovers.”
BA’s turnovers spoiled another strong performance by Kade Robb, who paced the team with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. JJ Malecha tallied 10 points and also grabbed seven rebounds, while Bo Dienst finished with nine points and three rebounds and Elliot Smith scored six and finished with three rebounds.
Justin Simones contributed five points, Mitchell Schuenke chipped in four points and Jack Jandro finished with three points and had three rebounds.
The Cardinals (1-16 overall, 0-8 Gopher Conference) shot 39% in the game, but the Rebels (7-9, 4-4 Gopher Conference) were just a little better at 43%.
BA’s next game is at Medford (5-11, 3-6 Gopher Conference) on Friday.
WEM boys basketball uses big second half to down NRHEG
The NRHEG boys basketball team managed to stay within striking distance in the first half of their home game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday night and went into halftime down only five points.
But Class A’s fifth-ranked Bucs turned on the jets in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by 20 in the final 18 minutes of the game en route to a 78-53 win.
Domanik Paulson was particularly dominant for the Bucs, despite missing his first four shots of the game. He put his early struggles behind him quickly and ended up finishing with a career-high 31 points, which included an 11-for-11 performance at the free throw line.
Grant McBroom finished with 15 points for the Bucs, followed by Cole Kokoschke with 14 and Zack Sticken with nine. Nick LeMeiux chipped in four points, Dylan Androli and Matthew VanHoubt scored two each, and Jonathan Remme contributed one point.
WEM (16-1 overall, 8-0 Gopher Conference) plays in Hayfield against the Vikings (13-3, 7-2 Gopher Conference) for the second time this season on Thursday. When they first faced each other in Waterville on Dec. 13, the Bucs narrowly edged the Vikings in overtime by a score of 72-71.
K-W boys basketball falls to Rochester Lourdes 79-69
Kenyon-Wanamingo hosted Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday and fell behind 19 points heading into halftime. K-W briefly closed the gap in the second half, but couldn’t fully complete the comeback and ended up losing by a score of 79-69.
The K-W defense struggled to contain a trio of Lourdes players, as Colin Meade finished with 24 points, Peyton Dunham scored 23 and Austin Loeslie scored 21.
The Knights saw their best performance from Tate Erlandson, who scored a season-high 26 points, which included draining five 3-pointers in the second half. Erlandson’s hot hand helped the Knights close in, but the Eagles (10-7 overall, 5-3 Hiawatha Valley League) ultimately managed to stave off K-W’s comeback bid.
Trevor Steberg also had a nice night with 18 points, while Casey Wesbur chipped in eight, Laden Nerison tallied seven, Luke Alme scored six and Corey Knott contributed four.
The Knights (6-12, 0-7 Hiawatha Valley League) will have a week off to regroup, as their next game against Goodhue (13-3, 6-3 Hiawatha Valley League) isn’t until Tuesday.