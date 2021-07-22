Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Sunday, July 25
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Peace United Methodist Church Annual Ice Cream Social• 4-6 p.m., Peace United Methodist, 205 Division St. N, Morristown. Church is handicapped accessible and air conditioned. Menu includes, ice cream, homemade pies, barbecues, egg salad sandwiches, beans and potato salad. Free will offering to support church’s youth program.
Monday, July 26
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Tuesday, July 27
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Baked cod, Au Gratin potatoes, peas, fruit and cookie.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2500 Seventh Ave. NE, Owatonna. Schedule an appointment to give blood with Red Cross Blood Donor App, by RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
FHS Class of ‘59• 5 p.m., Winjum’s Shady Acres Restaurant, 17759 177th St. W., Faribault. Meets the last Tuesday of each month at various places. Pass onto others. Contact carolynh@bevcomm.net with questions.
Wednesday, July 28
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot.
FHS Class of 63• 12 p.m., Signature, 201 Central Ave., Faribault. Contact others to encourage them to come.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Thursday, July 29
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Faribault Concert in the Park: Dee Miller Band• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Longtime Minnesota musician, singing since her early days listening to her mother singing the blues around the house.
Friday, July 30
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Saturday, July 31
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
2021 Tour de SAVE• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sechler Park, Northfield. Register at save.org/events. Linda Mars at 952-946-7998 or lmars@save.org.$35 per rider, $75 for family of four..
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.