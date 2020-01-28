Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Jan 30
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
What is Love? Love in our household• 7-8 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis’ The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Friday, Jan 31
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Opening Ceremony• 5 p.m., at Levee Park, 101 S. Front St., St. Peter. Bonfire and reading of the first medallion clue.
Saturday, Feb 1
Beginner Cross-Country Skiiing • 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about cross-country ski equipment and techniques before taking a beginner-rated tour with an instructor. All equipment provided. Ages 10+. Reservations required online by January 30 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Snow Day• 1-3 p.m., at Veterans Park, 224 W. Elm St., St. Peter.
Polar Plunge• 1 p.m., at Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter.
Bill Bukowski’s “Ten Years of Summer”• 3-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Opening reception for the exhibition of twenty-five oil paintings capturing local and regional landscapes comprise “Ten Years of Summer,” a new exhibition by Bethany Lutheran college Professor of Art Bill Bukowski.
Sunday, Feb 2
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Feb 3
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Ewenique Quilt Guild• 7-8 p.m., St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 W Mulberry St. Everyone with an interest in quilting, from novice on up, is invited to visit for fellowship, quilting tips and refreshments. Contact Joni Neiman, 507-340-1591. Joni.neiman@gmail.com
Tuesday, Feb 4
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Feb 5
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Thursday, Feb 6
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
What is Love? Love in our friendships• 7-8 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis’ The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church.