Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) hits Utah wide receiver Derrick Vickers (8) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ossai should have a big season in a new position. A linebacker in Texas’ old 3-4 scheme, Ossai led Texas in tackles, then switched to a rush end position in the Alamo Bowl and delivered three sacks in a dominant win over Utah.(AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)