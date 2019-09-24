Facing two completely different teams, St. Peter girls soccer team shut out Worthington 5-0 on Thursday and got shut out by Northfield 2-0 on Saturday.
Against Worthington, Amelia Carlson scored the first two goals, assisted by Maddie More and Nicole Schilling.
Then Natalie Petersen scored unassisted to up the Saints' lead to 3-0.
Liz Mitchel also scored unassisted for a 4-0 lead.
AJ Brock finished off the scoring with an unassisted goal.
The Saints (8-2-2 overall, 8-0-1 Big South Conference) had nine shots on goal in the first half and seven in the second half for a total of 16.
Northfield (6-4-1) out shot St. Peter 21-15
"We have Loyola (6:45 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter), Holy Family (6:45 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter) and Waseca (7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Waseca) left," St. Peter coach Bre Steele said. "We are trying to get out of a slump right now. When we come up against a competitive team, it takes us awhile to get in our groove, to get back on our game. We have some girls who are stepping up as leaders and we hope that can help get us back to playing our game."