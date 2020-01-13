ROCHESTER — The Owatonna boys hockey team bounced back from a disappointing loss with a 3-0 shutout of Rochester Mayo on Saturday evening in Big Nine Conference action.
Taking the ice roughly 48 hours after suffering a 6-5 setback to Rochester Century, the Huskies dominated the state sheet against the Spartans and pulled off their third shutout of the season. The victory also gave them enough points to elevate into to sole possession of third place in the conference standings with 14 points, two ahead of Mankato West and four shy of the Panthers. Northfield, which lost to Owatonna earlier this season, is alone in first with 20 points.
Against the Spartans, Owatonna finished 0-for-6 on the power play, but more than made up for it by dominating the offensive zone. The Huskies finished with a 37-10 edge in shots-on-goal and led 2-0 after the first period. Wyatt Oldenendt got the scoring started at the 3:04-mark before Tanner Stendel scored toughly 13 minutes later.
Dom Valento rounding out the scoring with a goal at the 11:49-mark of the third. Valento now has five goals in his last three games.
Zach Wiese picked up the win between the pipes.