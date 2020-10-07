FILE — In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, stops a shot by Winnipeg Jets left wing Gabriel Bourque in the third period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato were traded by the Wild to the San Jose Sharks in separate deals for draft picks on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)