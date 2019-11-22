The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Nov. 29
Preschool Storytime• 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave, Faribault. The Faribault Winter Farmers' Market creates a space for local residence to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Find local food, fiber and products of the farm including apples, goat milk soap, canned goods, breads, fruit butters, house plants, succulents, wool fiber, microgreens, lamb meat, chicken eggs, chicken, duck eggs, pork products, barbecue sauce, pizza sauce, relishes, candies, pesto, sauerkraut, pickles, jams, jellies raw and infused honey, maple syrup, wax product, salsa, cookies, alpaca fiber yarn, hats, mittens, pasture-raised beef, beef sticks, gluten free and dairy free baked goods. The Faribault Winter Farmers' Market accepts Allina Health Bucks. On November 30th, Medford Creek Apiaries will present an educational bee and honey exhibit. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/?eid=ARAy0oYn5Egv5jAy4pvM5sJNrf4OMHAEUn-AOloQ_zoPN6IgH-DJ4Xbi3dgKjR8An26iTtLulHlvlHhH.
Tuesday, Dec. 03
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.