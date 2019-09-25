OWATONNA — Owatonna High School is preparing to host the 8th annual College and Career Fair for students in grades 9 - 12.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22 from 8:10 - 11:07 a.m. and hosts 51 colleges (21 private, 21 public and 9 technical), 3 military branches and over 50 local businesses. This has become an excellent opportunity for students to expand their career interests that have the potential to lead them to further areas of study and training after graduating from Owatonna High School.
Students will have many options and can build their day through business tours, breakout sessions, and they also have an opportunity to communicate with college and local business leaders. For example, senior students can choose from 1 of 6 business tours that are held on company headquarters. For 2019, these businesses included: Federated Insurance, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, Viracon Inc., Wenger Corporation, Koda Living Community, and Bushel Boy Farm.
In addition to the business tour, senior students can select one breakout session in an area of interest that includes: resume writing and interview tips, learning more about financial aid, using social media as a job platform, individual stories of success, mental health in the workplace, and important health information regarding vaping. Finally, they will have the opportunity to meet with 51 colleges, 3 military branches, and over 50 local businesses in the gymnasium.
We are thrilled that this event has attracted the attention of our local businesses and post-secondary institutions throughout the midwest. This provides the perfect opportunity for them to highlight their business/schools, communicate the expectations and experience needed to be successful as an employee/student, and to grow a positive network within the Owatonna community.
Please contact Tate Cummins at tcummins@isd761.org if you are interested in joining our College and Career Fair.