Friday, Aug. 21
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Drive through Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
American Legion ribs supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Ribs supper serving either dine-in or curbside pickup. For curbside pick-up, call ahead: 507-291-5920 Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Rice County Historical Society Cruise• 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Rain or shine. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome. Call 507-332-2121 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Scrambled eggs, sausage links, applesauce and cinnamon roll
Wednesday, Aug. 26
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Disabled American Veterans meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 15073348784.