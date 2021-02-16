WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 1:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Northfield boys swimming and diving at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Mankato West wrestling at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Red Wing girls hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield boys hockey at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Northfield nordic ski at Valleywood Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Red Wing boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Northfield dance at Big 9 Conference meet, TBD, Austin High School

Northfield nordic ski at St. Mary’s University, 10 a.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Mankato East, 1:45 p.m.

Mankato East boys hockey at Northfield, 2 p.m.

Red Wing girls basketball at Northfield, 3 p.m.

Northfield, Maple River wrestling at Mankato East, 5:30 p.m.

Northfield gymnastics at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 22

Northfield alpine ski at Big 9 Conference meet, TBD, Mount Kato Ski Area

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

Owatonna girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

Faribault gymnastics at Northfield, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

Northfield nordic ski at Theodore Wirth Regional Park, noon

Northfield wrestling at New Prague, 5 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Mankato West, 5:15 p.m.

Austin boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester Mayo boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 2 p.m.

Byron, St. Michael-Albertville wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Northfield, Winona wrestling at Rochester Mayo, 10 a.m.

Rochester Mayo boys hockey at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

