Without last year’s arguable top four players — Abby Borene, Laura Gates, Anna Weber and Lauren Weber, who all graduated — the Northfield girls tennis team will look a bit different on the courts this year.
The Raiders will have the benefit of returning a pair of mainstays in its singles lineup, though, with senior Athena Pitsavas and junior Libby Brust.
Brust primarily played No. 3 singles last year and landed an honorable mention to the all-conference team last year, while Pitsavas won more often than not in the No. 4 singles position. Both did play sparingly in the top two singles spots last year as well.
“We’re looking at Libby and Athena being in the one, two area as of now, but we’ll see how it plays out,” Northfield coach Mark Johnson said.
Northfield will also be without Solvei Cristopherson, who often played No. 2 doubles last year, but is abroad this school year.
That leaves senior Leah Transburg, senior Mariela Krenzel, junior Caroline Ash, junior Celine Falcon-Geist and sophomore Lynette Ott as those with varsity experience, all coming as part of last year’s rotating doubles lineup in the No. 2 and No. 3 positions.
“A lot of people have been around the ball,” Johnson said. “We had a meeting last spring, and a lot of people played a lot of junior team tennis, took some lessons and really worked at it. There’s some people that have been around, and I’m looking at Maggie Huang, I’m looking at Celine Falcon-Geist, Leah Transburg, Gabby Grant, Courtney Graff — there’s quite a few of them that are going to be in the mix. Like I told the kids today, we may end up mixing the lineup around, especially at three doubles and four singles.”
The season’s already started for the Raiders, who competed in a triangular against Owatonna and Faribault Tuesday.
Given that quick start only eight days after the year’s first official practice, Johnson said the first two weeks or so will be used to cycle in a number of players at different spots in the lineup.
“It’s nice that they can focus on tennis, but we’ll play some matches and try to figure some things out as far as the lineup goes,” Johnson said. “That’s going to be the biggest thing, the doubles combinations, who’s going to play singles and find our top 12 or 14.”
Last year’s record: 8-5
Last year’s finish: Northfield grabbed fourth in the Big 9 Conference before suffering a 4-3 defeat against Farmington in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
Major departures
Abby Borene
Laura Gates
Anna Weber
Lauren Weber
Important returners
Mariela Krenzel, senior
Athena Pitsavas, senior
Leah Transburg, senior
Caroline Ash, junior
Libby Brust, junior
Celine Falcon-Geist, junior
Lynette Ott, sophomore
Courtney Graff
Gabbi Grant
Hannah Grawe
Maggie Huang