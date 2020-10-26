The Santa Anonymous and Adopt a Family programs announce important changes this year.
There will be a drive-thru pickup Up for both programs on Monday, Dec. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. at St Mary’s Church parking lot (corner of Tyrone and Montgomery in Le Center). This is the same location and time as previous years. However, Adopt a Family has moved their distribution to the same day and location.
Due to the change of distribution, both programs require parental releases that include specific requests for clothing and toys/non-clothing gifts. These releases have been mailed and must be returned to Le Sueur County Human Services by Friday, Nov. 6.
Since the Santa Anonymous volunteers need more time to shop this year, cash donations are requested by Nov. 20. Local county banks accept deposits.
There are no changes in these areas for both programs: the child and one parent must be county residents; children can be newborn to 18 years (living at home, attending school); Adopt a Family provides clothing. Santa Anonymous provides toys/non-clothing gifts.
The purpose is to help families. We anticipate a greater need this year.
For program information, contact LSC Human Services: Cindy W. at 507-357-8298. For Santa Anonymous donation information, contact volunteer LuAnn L. at 507-357-4850.